Arsenal poised to sign outstanding teenage defender ahead of Newcastle and Juventus: report

Arsenal are reportedly at the front of the race to sign prodigious Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda this summer, who they were linked with a move for in January.

The 18-year-old only made his La Liga debut in September but has really caught the eye this season, featuring 14 times in all competitions.

According to the Evening Standard (opens in new tab), Arsenal are one of at least four clubs keeping tabs on Fresneda, with Newcastle (opens in new tab), Juventus (opens in new tab) and Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) also said to be interested.

Fresneda has made eight La Liga starts in 2022/23 (Image credit: Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The report adds that the Gunners will follow Fresneda's progress for the rest of the campaign, as Valladolid aim to retain their top-flight status after promotion last term.

While the Spain U19 international is valued at just under £1m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), there was talk of both Arsenal and Dortmund agreeing a £13m fee last month (opens in new tab).

However, such an amount wouldn't come remotely close to the various figures being bandied about in relation to Fresneda's release clause – which it's been reported could increase to almost £40m (opens in new tab) if he makes a handful more appearances for Valladolid.

If that's to be believed, then Fresneda could be in line to become the most expensive teenage defender of all time – a record currently which currently belongs to Luke Shaw, who joined Manchester United (opens in new tab) from Southampton (opens in new tab) for roughly £30m in 2014.

Fresneda debuted for Valladolid at the age of 17 (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Fresenda spent part of his development in Real Madrid (opens in new tab)'s youth set-up but ultimately broke through at Valladolid, getting his first taste of senior action in last season's Copa del Rey.

He's started eight out of 22 league games for Pacheta's side this term, including against both Real and Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab).

