Liverpool AREN'T in talks with Martin Zubimendi, following incredible hoax

Liverpool have enjoyed a positive start to life under new manager Arne Slot after a largely underwhelming summer transfer window left many to ponder how the club would cope following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

A 3-0 win at Old Trafford marked the ideal start for the Dutchman, with a 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest quickly overshadowed by a comprehensive victory at the San Siro on Tuesday.

The Dutchman has already bought out better performances from the likes of Luis Diaz and Ryan Gravenberch, drastically reducing the burden of such a barren summer window.

VIDEO: How Arne Slot Just Fixed Liverpool's Biggest Problem Against Milan

Liverpool looked set to reignite transfer chase for Martin Zubimendi… only for the claims to be false

The Anfield outfit hit the headlines over the summer with their drawn-out and ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of Euro 2024-winning midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds communicated their intention to trigger the player's £50 million release clause, avoiding a nasty war of attrition with Real Sociedad and allowing them to jump immediately into direct talks with the player himself.

Despite offering a hefty increase on his current wage in San Sebastien, Zubimendi eventually opted to remain at his boyhood club, having reportedly been convinced by a thorough presentation by the club aimed at getting him to stay put.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zubimendi opted to remain in Spain this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo claimed that the player was now willing to discuss terms with Liverpool once more after a dramatic U-turn in recent weeks. As This Is Anfield have noted, however, the claims are false and have come from Twitter parody account @indykaila.

The “news” has travelled fast, too. TIA noes that the claims have already been regurgitated by several outlets including Liverpool Echo and talkSPORT.

“It’s September, Martin Zubimendi decided to stay at Real and he’s going to play the whole season here,” Spanish reporter Mikel Recalde told DaveOCKOP. “Next summer we’ll see, but nothing has changed. Zubimendi isn’t going to regret staying at home. It’s nonsense and inventions.”

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool preparing double signing this January : report

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay with huge caveat involving team-mate, warns ex Reds star

Liverpool receives £30m windfall - thanks to Taylor Swift