Martin Zubimendi says he will 'handle' talks over his future amid Manchester City links

Martin Zubimendi says he will 'handle' talks regarding his future.

Zubimendi - ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now - was tediously linked with a move to Liverpool earlier this year, before opting to remain with his boyhood club in Spain.

Since then, the Euro 2024 winner has continued to shine in La Liga, but rumours of a switch to Manchester City have now hit the headlines, following the injury sustained by Rodri.

Away on international duty with Spain at present, Zubimendi has once again admitted he copes well with the noise surrounding his future. The 25-year-old is confident he will continue to do his talking on the pitch.

“There will always be rumours and now that January is approaching, there will be too, but I don’t waste energy on outside noise. I’m happy with the way I’m handling it and I’m going to handle it,” he told Estadio Deportivo.

A move to England has long been talked about, especially given his capability to play as a holding midfielder. Teams including Liverpool and Manchester City thrive from having a player who can do so, with Ryan Gravenberch adapting his game this season.

Rodri's injury has been a huge miss for City already, with Guradiola's side having now lost four of their last four outings in all competitions.

“I think it’s too easy to say this analysis," said Guardiola back in October. "With Rodri, we drew two games, without him, we won all the games this season.

"If it’s one player who makes all the time, a mistake, a mistake, a mistake, next game, he’s not going to play, it’s simple. We have a business, we have to perform well. But it is not the case.”

“Maybe we have to reflect on the goals, how is it, normally, it’s in transition, in set-pieces, because without Rodri, we lose this power because he’s another guy, he’s so strong in this position.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Zubimendi is unlikely to leave Spain for Manchester City, given he has already snubbed Arsenal and Liverpool in the past. We expect him to remain at Sociedad until at least the summer.

Manchester City are back in Premier League action following the completion of the international break, taking on Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.