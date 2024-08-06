Arsenal could be about to give No.10 shirt to 17-year-old wonderkid - following eagle-eyed fan spotting potential bombshell in training

Arsenal's No.10 shirt has recently been vacated, with previous holder Emile Smith Rowe moving to Fulham

Arsenal may be about to give their hallowed No.10 shirt to an academy graduate – with an observant fan having spotted what they believe to be a huge clue in the reassigning of the digit. 

The Gunners have had an unlucky recent history with the No.10 shirt, ever since Dennis Bergkamp retired in 2006. Emile Smith Rowe was the last player to wear the top, marking a statement from the club to give the midfielder and Bukayo Saka the No.10 and No.7 shirts respectively after the pair rose to stardom in the Arsenal team.

