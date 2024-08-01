Arsenal close to signing star perfectly suited to Mikel Arteta’s side: report

By
published

Arsenal are looking to further bolster their title-contending squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, May 2024
Mikel Arteta has his eyes focussed on midfield reinforcements (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is edging closer to securing further midfield reinforcement as he looks to guide his Arsenal side to an elusive Premier League title.

The Gunners are currently on a 20-year dry spell in the league, with Arteta himself yet to win the title as a manager or a player during his fantastic career.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.