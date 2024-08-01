Arsenal close to signing star perfectly suited to Mikel Arteta’s side: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is edging closer to securing further midfield reinforcement as he looks to guide his Arsenal side to an elusive Premier League title.

The Gunners are currently on a 20-year dry spell in the league, with Arteta himself yet to win the title as a manager or a player during his fantastic career.

Back-to-back second-placed finishes behind Manchester City in recent years have bought about plenty of optimism to the Emirates, with fans believing the right recruitment this summer could finally see them end the Pep Guardiola monopoly forming in England's top division.

Arsenal closing in on midfield target

The Gunners kicked off their summer business in explosive fashion in last week after announcing the arrival of highly-touted Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna after months negotiations between the clubs.

The 22-year-old grabbed plenty of plaudits at this years European Championships after helping Bologna to a heroic top four finish in Serie A, guiding them to Champions League qualification.

The defender adorned himself to the Arsenal faithful upon arrival, revealing he had been in attendance at their home fixture against Crystal Palace in January of his year as a fan himself.

Merino looks to be edging closer to an Emirates switch (Image credit: Alamy)

With the defence now locked down, Arteta has cast his eye on the midfield as he searches for the final piece of the three-man puzzle to compliment Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

The pair were ever-present last season in Arsenal's midfield as the third member of the trio was frequently chopped and changed.

However, it now seems Arteta has focussed in on his desired permanent fixture for the role as Fabrizio Romano confirms that the Gunners are closing in on a £30 million move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Calafiori arrives in London with plenty of expectation (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old Euro 2024 winner has been touted as the answer to Arsenal's problems, with his immense physical presence paired with a calming conductor-like distribution are seen as the perfect match for Arteta's high-intensity possession-heavy style.

Merino, formerly of Newcastle, has established himself as a hero in San Sebastian during his six-year stay with 'La Real', guiding them to the latter stages of European competitions on a consistent basis.

The fee of around £30 million represents smart business from North London outfit amid a period of inflated spending across the continent, likely leaving Arteta with plenty left in the bank to spend on further reinforcements as he chases down Pep Guardiola's Man City this season.

