Liverpool set to scupper Arsenal transfer plan with marquee addition: report

Liverpool are lining up a shock transfer deal for a player that has long been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Arne Slot is yet to make a signing as Reds boss and has insisted he is waiting patiently this summer to assess the needs of his squad. The Merseysiders are currently on pre-season duties in the US and face Manchester United tomorrow.

Having lost Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara last season, Liverpool are in need of reinforcements to help them once again compete not only domestically but also on European fronts.

WATCH | Why Liverpool Wanted Arne Slot So Badly

Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move to rivals Arsenal for some time but it is Liverpool who are said to be lining up their own pursuit of the talented striker, according to reports via teamTALK.

His £17million switch from Championship outfit Coventry in 2023 proved to be a shrewd move, as he contributed a whopping 43 goals and 15 assists in his 50 appearances across all competitions for the Portuguese outfit last season.

Viktor Gyokeres is said to be wanted by both Arsenal and Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gyokeres has a €100m (£86m) release clause in his contract and it is thought Slot sees the talented forward as the perfect piece to complete his puzzle at Anfield this season. Speaking back in May, the former Sky Blues striker insisted he is enjoying his time with Ruben Amorin's side and made no clues as to what lies ahead regarding his future.

"I love being at Sporting. We will see what happens, I can't promise anything right now," he said. "I'm very happy here at Sporting, I'm under contract but things in football are always happening fast, we need to adapt".

Arsenal were hoping to add Gyokeres this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

