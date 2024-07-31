Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke teases Emirates Stadium renovations in the works

By
published

Arsenal have been at their current ground since 2006 and are now looking at their options for the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal are considering their options when it comes to upgrading and potentially even expanding the Emirates Stadium.

The stadium replaced Highbury as Arsenal's home when it opened in 2006, maintaining a capacity of just over 60,000 throughout.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.