Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke teases Emirates Stadium renovations in the works

Arsenal are considering their options when it comes to upgrading and potentially even expanding the Emirates Stadium.

The stadium replaced Highbury as Arsenal's home when it opened in 2006, maintaining a capacity of just over 60,000 throughout.

Provisions have long been in place to allow the potential expansion of the stadium, subject to council approval, but the stadium has so far proved to be a fitting home for the Gunners.

Arsenal looking at Emirates Stadium options

Nonetheless, it has been 18 years since their move, and although the Emirates remains impressive, some more recent newly-built grounds - such as nearby Tottenham Hotspur - are able to boast even more modern conveniences and features.

Speaking to ESPN, Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke revealed that the club are considering their options, saying: "It would be premature to talk about any plans in depth, but the internal conversations are starting to occur about.

"It is not an easy renovation, but we see the possibilities of what's there. Our goal was always to compete for the Premier League title because if you look around the world, if you are competing for the title year-in, year-out, you are competing for everything else.

New signing Riccardo Calafiori was only four years old when the Emirates Stadium opened (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

"What can our fans expect? Everything they've gotten in the last few years. We're going to keep adding to the group.

"I know Mikel [Arteta]'s energy is through the roof in the best of ways. In our women's team as well, you see how women's sport is taking off around the world. We are really excited about that part of the business.

"But as a club our main goal is to continue to make our supporters proud."

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League in both of the past two seasons, ending a six-year spell out of the top four.

