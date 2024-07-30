Arsenal interested in two-time Premier League winner: report

Arsenal began the summer transfer window with the clear aim of putting together the final few pieces of what they hope will be a Premier League-winning squad.

After pushing Manchester City to the final day of the season back in May, Mikel Arteta and company will be hoping that the right additions will allow them to overhaul his former mentor Pep Guardiola when the new campaign begins next month.

So far, Arsenal’s two major signings have been to bolster the back line, with goalkeeper David Raya’s loan move from Brentford being made permanent, while Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori has been signed from Bologna in a £42million deal.

VIDEO: Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw

The latest player to be linked with a move to the Emirates is at the other end of the pitch though, as Sky Sports in Germany claim that Arsenal are ‘monitoring the situation’ of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

The 28-year-old former Manchester City man is now in the final year of his current contract at Bayern, which is bringing up inevitable questions over where his future lies.

Sane joined the Bundesliga side in 2020 after four seasons with Manchester City, during which time he won two Premier League titles and worked with Arteta, who was then an assistant under Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, with the German praising his former coach’s methods back in April.

Leroy Sane in action for Bayern Munich (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

"Through him and his ideas, I quickly improved,” he said. “I still have them in my head and try to implement the ideas in my game."

While the Gunners will look to leverage this relationship, the report adds that Sane is more likely to extend his deal in Bravaria, but Arsenal will look to capitalise on any potential opening until a new deal is finalised.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Arsenal are doing what smart clubs do here, which is staying alert and being ready to pounce on any opportunities that present themselves in the market that arise this summer.

Leroy Sane during his Manchester City days (Image credit: Pa Images)

Transfermarkt values Sane at €70million and if the Gunners are able to get him on a reduced deal, then this serial winner with five league titles over the past seven seasons and a player who knows the Premier League could be a difference-maker.

On the other side of this equation, Sane will turn 29 in January and would likely command a significant wage - so would targeting a younger player with more untapped potential be the better move for the club?

