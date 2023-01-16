Arsenal could land incredible Mudryk alternative who's been compared to Thierry Henry: report

Arsenal are already identifying a Plan B to Mykhaylo Mudryk, who the Gunners were chasing extensively before he signed for Chelsea.

The table toppers have made it clear that they are looking another attacker this month, as depth in their quest for a first title in 19 years. Mudryk of Shakhtar was the main target, with Arsenal unprepared to meet the €100 million asking price.

After the North London Derby victory, manager Mikel Arteta admitted the club are looking for new signings.

Mikel Arteta embraces Bukayo Saka after the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

“I am very proud to have the players we have,” Arteta said, while adding “We always want to try to improve the squad. The club are the first to try and improve the players we have.

“We have to have some discipline and be consistent in the targets we have. We can make the players better – let's focus on that.”

According to football.london (opens in new tab), AC Milan winger Rafael Leao could be an option for the Gunners going forward. The Portuguese has been compared with Gunners legend Thierry Henry for his leggy style, pausa while dribbling and his ability to break in from the left flank – and football.london adds that he's a fan of the north Londoners.

“Experience in a new league? Yes, in the future,” the 23-year-old told RDPAfrica via Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), adding “I watch many games. This year, I like Arsenal – they’re playing very well.”

Rafael Leao warms up ahead of the match between Empoli and AC Milan (Image credit: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Leao could cost a pretty penny, however. In the past, Scudetto holders Milan have rated the star at €100m and have apparently even rejected bids (opens in new tab) of that nature in the past for their talismanic forward. With Leao's contract up in 2024, however, the Rossoneri might be tempted to part with him if they receive a good offer.

According to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), Leao is valued at €85m.

