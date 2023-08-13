Arsenal DETERMINED to offload £25m star permanently as LaLiga club make loan bid

Arsenal only want to sell Kieran Tierney, amid sustained loan interest in the left-back from Real Sociedad.

Tierney saw his involvement for the Gunners limited last season, and that situation isn’t likely to get any better following the summer arrival of Jurrien Timber.

The Scotland international still has three years left to run on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, meaning Arsenal ought to be able to generate a reasonable fee for him.

Will Kieran Tierney still be an Arsenal player come the end of the transfer window? (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

And, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners will continue talks with Real Sociedad next week.

Romano adds that it is an ‘open race’ for Tierney, who joined Arsenal from Celtic for £25m four years ago.

The 26-year-old has also been linked with West Ham this summer – but La Real would be able to offer him Champions League football, having finished fourth in LaLiga last term.

Tierney has made 124 appearances for Arsenal in total, but 21 of his 27 Premier League appearances in 2022/23 came from the bench.

Tierney featured in Arsenal's Community Shield win over Manchester City last weekend, but his Gunners future remains uncertain (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Arsenal have offloaded four senior players during the current transfer window – most notably former captain Granit Xhaka, who left for Bayer Leverkusen last month – while bringing in Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

All three of those new signings started as Mikel Arteta’s side began their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

