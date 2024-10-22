Arsenal enjoy more lenient refereeing than the rest of the ‘big six’, data reveals

Arsenal are enjoying more lenient refereeing decisions compared to their Premier League rivals, new research has revealed.

Mikel Arteta's side have won five of their eight Premier League games so far this season and are currently just four points behind table-toppers Liverpool. The Gunners did, however, taste defeat for the first time against Bournemouth earlier this month, losing 2-0.

Aside from their impressive start to the new campaign, Arsenal once again look like a side capable of competing at the top of the table, having been so narrowly pipped by Manchester City last year.

Referees are being much nicer to Arsenal in terms of their decisions, data reveals

Arsenal are doing all the right things when it comes to schmoozing the referees (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to data from talkSPORT BET, officials have brandished a yellow card for every 2.83 fouls Manchester City has committed, the lowest threshold in the entire league.

Chelsea and Manchester United are the other two “big six” sides who have been heavily penalised, with the Blues picking up more yellow cards than any other side (30), despite committing just 88 fouls. Tottenham sit slightly above the league average, with 4.95 fouls per yellow card.

Manchester United are being awarded little to no leeway with officials (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, at the other end of the spectrum, Arsenal, along with Liverpool, are notably treated more leniently. Liverpool have received 18 yellow cards from 95 fouls, while Arsenal's 18 yellows from 97 fouls make them the most favourably treated among the "big six."

Away from the Premier League's traditional “big six”, Everton have benefited from the most lenient officiating, receiving only 13 yellow cards for 88 fouls. In contrast, Brentford have been hit hardest, with 14 yellows issued from just 51 fouls. Ouch.

Ryon Scott-Douglas, spokesperson for talkSPORT BET, said: “With the Premier League now well under way, we can reveal that Manchester City have faced the harshest treatment from referees so far, whilst Liverpool and Arsenal have enjoyed the most leniency.

“City’s 18 yellow cards from just 51 fouls means they are punished by refs more severely than any other team. In contrast, referees have been far more lenient with Arsenal, who average over five fouls per yellow card, compared to City's 2.83.

“Liverpool also average over five fouls per yellow, as do Bournemouth, West Ham, Aston Villa and Everton.

“City, Manchester United, and Chelsea make up the three teams treated most severely by referees, not just in the ‘big six’, but in the Premier League as a whole. Chelsea join City at under three fouls per yellow, whilst United sit third at 3.42 ahead of Brentford.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Fouls Yellow cards Fouls per yellow Manchester City 51 18 2.83 Chelsea 88 30 2.93 Manchester United 89 26 3.42 Brentford 51 14 3.64 Southampton 95 26 3.65 Leicester 91 22 4.14 Fulham 103 24 4.29 Wolves 112 26 4.31 Nottingham Forest 94 21 4.48 Newcastle 86 19 4.53 Ipswich 99 21 4.71 Crystal Palace 85 18 4.72 Brighton 81 17 4.77 Tottenham 94 19 4.95 Liverpool 95 18 5.28 Bournemouth 112 21 5.33 Arsenal 97 18 5.39 West Ham 118 19 6.21 Aston Villa 98 17 6.21 Everton 88 13 6.77

“A lot has been made of referees’ treatment of Arsenal this season, but it seems the officials are taking their side this season, whilst their title rivals see themselves punished more than any other team in the league.”

In FourFourTwo's view, the data doesn't lie, despite one of the most baffling refereeing decisions of the season so far coming at Arsenal's expense. Declan Rice's sending off against Brighton is likely to be remembered for years to come, but the Gunners can't have grounds to grumble anymore...