Arsenal enjoy more lenient refereeing than the rest of the ‘big six’, data reveals
Arsenal have won five of their opening eight Premier League matches so far this season - getting red cards in the other three
Arsenal are enjoying more lenient refereeing decisions compared to their Premier League rivals, new research has revealed.
Mikel Arteta's side have won five of their eight Premier League games so far this season and are currently just four points behind table-toppers Liverpool. The Gunners did, however, taste defeat for the first time against Bournemouth earlier this month, losing 2-0.
Aside from their impressive start to the new campaign, Arsenal once again look like a side capable of competing at the top of the table, having been so narrowly pipped by Manchester City last year.
Referees are being much nicer to Arsenal in terms of their decisions, data reveals
According to data from talkSPORT BET, officials have brandished a yellow card for every 2.83 fouls Manchester City has committed, the lowest threshold in the entire league.
Chelsea and Manchester United are the other two “big six” sides who have been heavily penalised, with the Blues picking up more yellow cards than any other side (30), despite committing just 88 fouls. Tottenham sit slightly above the league average, with 4.95 fouls per yellow card.
However, at the other end of the spectrum, Arsenal, along with Liverpool, are notably treated more leniently. Liverpool have received 18 yellow cards from 95 fouls, while Arsenal's 18 yellows from 97 fouls make them the most favourably treated among the "big six."
Away from the Premier League's traditional “big six”, Everton have benefited from the most lenient officiating, receiving only 13 yellow cards for 88 fouls. In contrast, Brentford have been hit hardest, with 14 yellows issued from just 51 fouls. Ouch.
Ryon Scott-Douglas, spokesperson for talkSPORT BET, said: “With the Premier League now well under way, we can reveal that Manchester City have faced the harshest treatment from referees so far, whilst Liverpool and Arsenal have enjoyed the most leniency.
“City’s 18 yellow cards from just 51 fouls means they are punished by refs more severely than any other team. In contrast, referees have been far more lenient with Arsenal, who average over five fouls per yellow card, compared to City's 2.83.
VIDEO Why Chelsea Couldn't Handle Liverpool's Curtis Jones
“Liverpool also average over five fouls per yellow, as do Bournemouth, West Ham, Aston Villa and Everton.
“City, Manchester United, and Chelsea make up the three teams treated most severely by referees, not just in the ‘big six’, but in the Premier League as a whole. Chelsea join City at under three fouls per yellow, whilst United sit third at 3.42 ahead of Brentford.
|Team
|Fouls
|Yellow cards
|Fouls per yellow
|Manchester City
|51
|18
|2.83
|Chelsea
|88
|30
|2.93
|Manchester United
|89
|26
|3.42
|Brentford
|51
|14
|3.64
|Southampton
|95
|26
|3.65
|Leicester
|91
|22
|4.14
|Fulham
|103
|24
|4.29
|Wolves
|112
|26
|4.31
|Nottingham Forest
|94
|21
|4.48
|Newcastle
|86
|19
|4.53
|Ipswich
|99
|21
|4.71
|Crystal Palace
|85
|18
|4.72
|Brighton
|81
|17
|4.77
|Tottenham
|94
|19
|4.95
|Liverpool
|95
|18
|5.28
|Bournemouth
|112
|21
|5.33
|Arsenal
|97
|18
|5.39
|West Ham
|118
|19
|6.21
|Aston Villa
|98
|17
|6.21
|Everton
|88
|13
|6.77
“A lot has been made of referees’ treatment of Arsenal this season, but it seems the officials are taking their side this season, whilst their title rivals see themselves punished more than any other team in the league.”
In FourFourTwo's view, the data doesn't lie, despite one of the most baffling refereeing decisions of the season so far coming at Arsenal's expense. Declan Rice's sending off against Brighton is likely to be remembered for years to come, but the Gunners can't have grounds to grumble anymore...
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.