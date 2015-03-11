Arsenal, Everton, Stoke to contest Asia Trophy

The biennial tournament, which started in 2003, is being hosted in Singapore for the first time - with Arsenal and Stoke making their maiden appearances.

A Singapore Select XI will also compete at the National Stadium, with matches to be played on July 15 and 18.

Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore said he was happy to see the event heading to Singapore.

"We are very excited to bring the Barclays Asia Trophy to Singapore for the first time," he said.

"We know Singaporeans love their football and that they are huge fans of the Barclays Premier League.

"Our aim is to put on a tournament worthy of Singapore's 50th birthday celebrations and for that we have three teams who epitomise the best of our league.

"Arsenal have always been one of the most thrilling teams in the Barclays Premier League: they have some wonderful players and I’m sure they'll delight their many fans from across Southeast Asia.

"Everton under Roberto Martinez continue to play an exciting brand of football, while Stoke City mix flair with a never-say-die attitude.

"Fans in Singapore should expect our most competitive ever Barclays Asia Trophy."