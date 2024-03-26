Arsenal enter negotiations for AFCON winner, in serious statement of intent: report

Arsenal are already preparing for the summer transfer window, and reports suggest they've entered into negotiations with an Africa Cup of Nations winner.

While Mikel Arteta and his squad have a Premier League title race to worry about, the Arsenal hierarchy are working in the background to assemble another competitive team for next term.

And it seems the Gunners are now targeting proven winners to help with their trophy push in 2024/25, creating an even more competitive environment for their squad.

The Gunners are still fighting for two trophies this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Arsenal have entered into negotiations with Sporting Lisbon over a summer move for their centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

The report suggests that Sporting are standing firm on a €100m fee for the 20-year-old, with the Gunners only willing to match Chelsea's bid of €60m. That desired fee from the Portuguese side could drop ahead of the summer transfer window, though, with agreements over payment structures and clauses expected to be an important part of any deal.

Both physically imposing and strong on the ball, Diomande is an important player for Sporting as they lead Porto in the Liga Portugal by just one point. He has kept six clean sheets in the 19 starts he has made this season, with Sporting manager Ruben Amorim utilising him in all but one of the games he has been available this term.

Diomande has impressed Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diomande did miss five league games between January and February, though he was busy winning the Africa Cup of Nations in his home country of Ivory Coast. While at the tournament he started the opening two games, before failing to appear in any of the knockout rounds.

Depsite that, Arsenal have been impressed by the youngster's temperament at the heart of defence, and see him as a viable alternative to William Saliba and Gabriel Maghaeles.

Diomande's Sporting contract runs until June 2027, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €40m.

