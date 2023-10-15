Arsenal face competition from Barcelona in January for €20m Belgian midfielder: report

Arsenal are reportedly leading Barcelona in the race to sign talented Belgian teenager Athur Vermeeren.

The 18-year-old midfielder has won rave reviews in his homeland after breaking into the Royal Antwerp team last season.

Vermeeren is a defensive midfielder who has been compared with Declan Rice and the teenager could be set to join the England international in north London.

According to Sport, Arsenal have a strong interest in Vermeeren and could make a move to sign the youngester in January.

Barcelona are also in the market for a defensive midfielder after Sergio Busquets left the club last summer, with Oriol Romeu only seen as a short-term solution in that position.

Vermeeren, who made his international debut for Belgium against Austria last week, could be available for a fee of around €20 million (£17m) in January.

Tottenham are also understood to be tracking the midfielder and former Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, who plays alongside the teenager at Antwerp, expects big things from the 18-year-old.

"He arrived in the team by force of circumstance, but since then he has learned very quickly," Alderweireld said recently.

“He reads the game very well, his potential is enormous. Have I seen this before? Rarely, I think."

