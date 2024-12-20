Arsenal fan-favourite lined up for return to boyhood club after six years away: report

Arsenal look set to let one of their fan-favourites leave in the January transfer window, after falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

While the Gunners need as strong a squad as possible for the second half of the season, Arteta wants to ensure his side is harmonious as they look to hunt down Liverpool in the Premier League, as well as target other honours.

As a result, one revered Arsenal player could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium once the winter window is officially open.

Arsenal to let fan-favourite Kieran Tierney leave

Tierney looks set to return to Celtic (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports, Celtic are keen on re-signing Kieran Tierney in the January transfer window, with the Scotland international having been made available for a move by Arsenal.

Tierney's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but while Arsenal do have the option of extending it for a further year, the report suggests that they're not looking to enter into negotiations with the 27-year-old.

Tierney playing for Celtic

Celtic are looking to take Tierney on loan for the rest of the season, before signing him for free when his contract expires in the summer of 2025. They do face competition for his signature from other clubs in Europe, though, so will have to act fast to secure his services.

Tierney signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2019 for £25m, and quickly became a fan-favourite at the Emirates Stadium thanks to his attacking and defensive displays. He has found game time a lot harder to come by in recent seasons, with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly all preferred to him at left-back at times.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He's made just one appearance for Arsenal this season, and now looks set to depart in the January transfer window, having spent last term on loan at Real Sociedad.

In FourFourTwo's view, it makes complete sense for Tierney to return to Celtic after nearly six years away. While he arrived at Arsenal as a top performer and strong player, his influence has waned in recent times and it's best he gets his career back on track.

Celtic will help him achieve that, while the opportunity for a free deal is too good to turn down for the Scottish side, too.