Arsenal get green light to step up chase for £100m striker: report

Arsenal have arrived in Los Angeles for the start of a pre-season tour that will see them face Bournemouth, Manchester United and Liverpool, but they are yet to bring in any major new faces yet this summer.

While it appears that a move for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori should be confirmed shortly, the club are also targeting a new centre-forward this summer.

A host of big names have been linked with moves to the Emirates in recent months and while some, such as Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko, have fallen by the wayside, some big hitters still remain potentially available.

One such name who has been the subject of transfer speculation is Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

it had been reported that Paris Saint-Germain were in the box seat when it came to signing the 25-year-old, but transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on the Nigerian international may boost Arsenal’s hopes of doing a deal.

Romano claims on X that PSG will not pay the reported £113million release clause, causing negotiations to stall, after the French side believed a fee of around £84million could be agreed.

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli (Image credit: Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

He adds that the player’s ‘priority’ is to leave Napoli this summer and that the club have identified Romelu Lukaku as a potential replacement.

These developments appear to put the ball in Arsenal's court, leaving the Gunners with a decision of how badly they want to land the player who has netted 48 times for Napoli over the past two seasons. One further stumbling block could be a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia, with Romano adding that Osimhen could consider bids from Saudi Pro League sides.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Arsenal do not want to be held ransom by Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, a prickly operator who does not tend to budge much in negotiations. The Gunners may be able to bring that price down with some brinkmanship at the end of the window - but that would come at the cost of bringing in a key signing after the new season has already begun. Osimhen is valued at €100million by Transfermarkt.

