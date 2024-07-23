Major Arsenal defender primed for exit, following agent twist: report

Arsenal's transfer business is beginning to ramp up. But while the Gunners are close to agreeing incomings, there could be a major sale in the coming weeks.

So far, only David Raya has signed for the first team, triggering the clause in his loan move from Brentford last term. Bologna star, Riccardo Calafiori, could be the next to be announced, following an agreement over a move.

Arsenal have been proactive in moving on fringe players like Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga to free up squad space ahead of new buys. But now, a major first-teamer could be moved on.

Arsenal star Albert Sambi Lokonga has left on loan (Image credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

TEAMtalk reports that Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of two left-backs who “expects” to leave the Gunners this summer. Kieran Tierney, who spent last season on loan with Real Sociedad, has also resigned himself to an exit.

Zinchenko replaced Tierney in Arsenal's side, however, and signalled a huge shift in style for Mikel Arteta's side. The Ukrainian's ability to invert from left-back helped to establish the team as title contenders – so leaving two years after his arrival would be a surprise to some.

Calafiori's signing could push him down to fourth in the pecking order though, behind the Italian, Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior. Kiwior is expected to depart, too, however.

Zinchenko recently changed agent, according to the report, sparking rumours that he could be leaving. In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is the natural progression of the squad – and a departure is incredibly likely.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could be leaving Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal were originally interested in Lisandro Martinez before signing Zinchenko, signalling Arteta's desire for a left-back who could play in the first and second lines of buildup. Zinchenko can only play in the second, however – and Calafiori can play in both.

With other regulars all being offered contract extensions, Zinchenko has not entered talks with the north Londoners yet, suggesting that he is not as valuable to the Gunners as some of his team-mates. He is worth €38 million, according to Transfermarkt, while his contract expires in 2026.

