Riccardo Calafiori signs, midfielder arrives and frontline reloaded: Arsenal's dream transfer window in full

By
published

Arsenal will be looking to put the finishing touches to what they hope will be a title-winning squad this summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal were able to take the title race into the final weekend last season, but in the end they were unable to deny Manchester City a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title. 

But Mikel Arteta's side will be hoping that they are still very much a team on the up and a few shrewd signings this summer will be the final pieces of a championship-winning jigsaw that will see them an a title drought that has now entered a third decade. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.