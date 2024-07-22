Riccardo Calafiori signs, midfielder arrives and frontline reloaded: Arsenal's dream transfer window in full

Arsenal were able to take the title race into the final weekend last season, but in the end they were unable to deny Manchester City a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title.

But Mikel Arteta's side will be hoping that they are still very much a team on the up and a few shrewd signings this summer will be the final pieces of a championship-winning jigsaw that will see them an a title drought that has now entered a third decade.

So what would a dream transfer window look like for the Gunners? FourFourTwo has a look at their key areas to address.

Arsenal's dream transfer window: What's the priorty this summer?

Perhaps the most pressing position to fill this summer is a defensive midfielder. After seeing Thomas Partey struggle with injury and consistency last term, the club need an upgrade alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

With a bit more solidity behind them, Rice and Odegaard's partnership could gel further next season and while Mikel Merino has been linked, the dream signing here would surely be Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes. The Magpies' reluctance to sell and high price tag would probably make him unachievable, however.

Get Calafiori over the line

Riccardo Calafiori during Euro 2024 (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

More ground in reality is a move for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, which appears to be edging closer by the day. Talks between Arsenal and the Serie A side have been ongoing for a while and the latest reports suggest a breakthrough is near, with the Gunners set to land the 22-year-old defender for around £40million.

Calafiori can operate at centre-back and at left-back and would be a welcome addition to the backline, giving William Saliba and Gabriel Malaghaes serious competition at the heart of the defence.

Ditch the deadwood

Kieran Tierney was on loan at Real Sociedad last season (Image credit: PA Images)

Given the growing influence of the Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), getting rid of the deadwood is arguably more important than ever, given wages need to be trimmed and any potential fees banked. Arsenal have a fair few players that they ideally need to move on this summer.

Aaron Ramsdale's future surely lies elsewhere after David Raya's deal was made permanent, while Calafiori's arrival could well see Jakub Kiwor depart for pastures new. Injuries have blighted Kieran Tierney's recent career and the club could look to offload him as well. If the team are able to bring in a new defensive midfielder then Thomas Partey's race could be run in north London.

Emile Smith Rowe has his admirers and while his sale could make sense from a PSR point of view, the club may prefer to keep him as cover.

Restock the attack

Nico Williams has plenty of big-name admirers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, the attack is the other main area that Arsenal will be looking to restock this summer. Nico Williams' impressive performances at Euro 2024 will have seen him play his way onto many teams' wishlists in recent weeks and Arsenal will be no different. A reported £49million release clause is very tempting, although the Gunners may have to beat the likes of Barcelona to the exciting winger's signature.

An out-and-out centre-forward is the other box to fill in attack. A phalanx of names have been linked in recent months and the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko are now off the market, could Arsenal splash the cash on Victor Osimhen or Viktor Gyokeres as a statement signing up front? Either way, a prolific number nine would be a massive boost in their quest to deny Manchester City a fifth straight Premier League title this season.

