Arsenal given go-ahead for Alexander Isak bid following Newcastle United bombshell: report

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak

GIRONA, SPAIN- JANUARY 28: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks during the UEFA Champions League 202/25 press conference at Estadi Montilivi on January 28, 2025 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be one step closer to landing his dream signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal may just have been handed a big transfer boost as clubs already look towards the summer window.

It’s been around two weeks since the winter window shut in England, but with the sort of money that floats around at the elite level in Europe, teams are already busy getting their ducks in a row for a successful summer.

One such club is Newcastle United and, if they land their Premier League target this summer, it could clear the way for a deal Mikel Arteta has long wanted to get over the line for the Gunners.

Newcastle United linked with a move for Brentford star

Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford participates in the Premier League match between Brentford and Bournemouth at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England, on November 9, 2024. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Bryan Mbeumo is having another productive season for Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle have been credited with an interest in Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, according to a report from Fichajes.net.

The Spanish outlet claims that Eddie Howe’s side are ready to fork out £50million for the 25-year-old, who has 14 goals and three assists in the Premier League this season.

Alexander Isak

A Newcastle move for Mbeumo could free up Alexander Isak for a transfer (Image credit: Getty Images)

That will understandably prick the ears of those at the Emirates, with Arteta reportedly being ‘obsessed’ with the idea of landing Magpies striker Alexander Isak, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle are likely to be much more receptive to negotiations for Isak should they have a quality replacement lined up, and Mbeumo would certainly fit that bill.

There was talk of the Howe-led side demanding as much as £150million for Isak at one stage, but TEAMtalk reported that had dropped to £120million and may even fall as low as £83.3million, according to Sport, should the Magpies miss out on Champions League football.

Arsenal were already in need of a striker, but Kai Havertz’s injury may have focused minds even more in north London, and the signs from the Newcastle camp suggest a deal may be there to be done.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak

Isak could be available at a cut price if Newcastle miss out on Champions League football this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Arsenal need to strike this summer while the iron is hot, especially if Newcastle miss out on Champions League football.

The Gunners have had well-trailed issues in the striker department, with many feeling it’s the one thing between them and ultimate glory in the top competitions. If they’re serious about becoming a dominant force in Europe, they must go out and get Isak while they can.

Isak is worth €75million, according to Transfermarkt. He’s next in action with Newcastle against Nottingham Forest, when Premier League action returns this weekend.

