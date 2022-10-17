Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale felt 'sick' after crucial save in win over Leeds

Aaron Ramsdale took one for the team as Arsenal (opens in new tab) extended their Premier League lead with a 1-0 win away to Leeds (opens in new tab) on Sunday.

The Gunners glovesman was the busier of the two goalkeepers at Elland Road, making four saves during a game in which the best chances fell to the hosts – for whom Patrick Bamford missed a golden opportunity to equalise by dragging a penalty wide.

Having already been at full stretch to deny Pascal Struijk in the first half, Ramsdale was on hand to thwart Bamford from close range after the break – only he didn't use his hands...

Ramsdale spreads himself to deny Bamford (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

After the game, the England international explained all to Arsenal's official website (opens in new tab):

"The one with my nuts maybe? Although it took a big effect on me: I'm feeling a bit sick now!

"I'm just thankful I was there today. I have been very critical of myself over recent games from the start of the season where goals have gone in, and there's questions to be answered the following day – so to help the team out today was great."

With Manchester City (opens in new tab) losing 1-0 at Liverpool (opens in new tab) later on Sunday, Mikel Arteta's side now have a four-point advantage at the top of the table. They're next in league action at Southampton on Sunday, after their scheduled midweek clash with City was postponed to make way for their previously called-off Europa League fixture against PSV (opens in new tab).