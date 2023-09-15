Arsenal have held talks for Victor Osimhen, with Mikel Arteta prepared to make huge statement with physical striker: report
Arsenal want to bring a physical striker in, with Mikel Arteta holding talks with Victor Osimhen
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has held talks with Victor Osimhen's representatives, over a move to the Emirates Stadium.
That's according to one source, who claims that the prolific Nigerian is one of several targets for Arteta in his search for a physical striker. Despite being blessed with an array of options at No.9 including Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz, Arsenal are still being linked with more forwards.
And Napoli star Osimhen is the pick of the bunch, with Arteta confirmed to be a fan by journalist and author, Charles Watts.
According to Watts, Osimhen's agent travelled to the Gunners' London Colney training base to hold talks over a move over the summer of 2022. Arteta opted for Jesus instead – but Watts insists that the next priority for transfer is the frontline.
"[Osimhen's] about to sign that new contract with Napoli," he claims. "I presume there’s some sort of agreement in that new contract that he will be able to go if a certain fee is met, but that is going to be a very, very big fee."
The 24-year-old moved to southern Italy in 2020 for a fee believed to be around €75 million from Lille. With the French outfit believed to hold a significant sell-on clause in any move that Osimhen makes next, Scudetto holders Napoli will have to sell for a big fee just to break even.
Watts also lists Brentford's Ivan Toney as a potential new striker at the Emirates Stadium next summer.
Transfermarkt values Osimhen to be worth €120m.
More Arsenal stories
Mikel Arteta has revealed the strange marriage metaphor he's used to motivate Kai Havertz. The Basque boss used another bizarre analogy recently to explain his tactics against Manchester City.
And the Gunners boss has had to defend Havertz already this season, notably after the 2-2 draw against Fulham. Meanwhile, Brentford striker Ivan Toney has revealed he would be interested in a move to Arsenal in future.
