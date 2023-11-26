Arsenal icon Tony Adams says Gunners could have been CHAMPIONS under Unai Emery

Legendary former Arsenal captain Tony Adams believes his old club might have won the Premier League title last season had Unai Emery still been manager.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners set the pace for much of the 2022/23 campaign, only to crumble late on and have to settle for second place behind Manchester City.

And Adams has pondered whether Arsenal might have held on to be crowned champions with Emery – the Gunners' permanent boss between Arsene Wenger and Arteta – at the helm instead.

Defeat to Nottingham Forest in May took the 2022/23 Premier League title away from Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners' 1997/98 and 2001/02 double-winning skipper told talkSPORT: "I love him [Arteta]. I love his passion and enthusiasm. I've always said he's a little bit inexperienced and perhaps needs to draw on someone in his staff who is a little more experiences.

"I'm talking about going across the line last season.

"We all make mistakes and aren't perfect. He perhaps didn't rotate players early enough last season. People were running out of steam, like Bukayo Saka. I think he's doing great.

"Last year, weirdly if Unai Emery was our manager then we could have perhaps won the league.

"I know he didn't stick around [Emery was sacked in November 2019 after only 18 months in the job] and following Arsene Wenger was difficult – a bit like George Graham being followed by Bruce Ricoh.

"I think he [Arteta] missed a few bits last season to get us over the line."

Following the disappointment of faltering late on last term, Arsenal have made a fantastic start to the 2023/24 campaign, taking 30 points from 39 available so far.

Kai Havertz's 89th-minute winner at Brentford on Saturday saw the Gunners go top of the Premier League table – one point ahead of City.

