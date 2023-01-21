Arsenal loan target Eduardo Camavinga 'untouchable' – Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out a loan move to Arsenal for Eduardo Camavinga, saying he's 'untouchable'
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has said there is no chance of midfielder Eduardo Camavinga joining Arsenal on loan this January.
Camavinga had been linked with a move to the Gunners in a short-term deal for the rest of the season.
But Ancelotti said: "Eduardo is untouchable, like [Toni] Kroos and [Luka] Modric."
The 20-year-old France midfielder played the 90 minutes for Real Madrid in their 3-2 win at Villarreal in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night, but has started only 11 of his 26 games for the club this season.
Ancelotti added that he was not looking to let any of his players leave this month.
"This squad is untouchable," he said. "Not just the veterans like Kroos and Modric, but other players who have given everything. Like [Dani] Ceballos, who gave everything [against Villarreal].
"For me, all of them are: the ones who have made history for this club. But that doesn't mean they should play all of the games."
Arsenal completed the signing of midfielder Leandro Trossard from Brighton on Thursday.
Manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the Gunners are in the market for more new players if possible.
A move for former player Yunus Musah is one option being considered by the Premier League leaders.
