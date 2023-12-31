Arsenal lose to Fulham and miss chance to finish 2023 on top of Premier League

Arsenal missed the chance to finish 2023 on top of the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side lost 2-0 at home to West Ham on Thursday night, but a win in west London would have seen the Gunners move provisionally ahead of leaders Liverpool on 43 points.

That looked likely as Bukayo Saka gave the visitors the lead after just five minutes on Sunday, but Raul Jimenez equalised for the Cottagers just short of the half-hour mark.

And in the second half, Bobby Decordova-Reid turned the game on its head to give Fulham the lead with just over half an hour left to play.

The Gunners were unable to find a way back into the game and fell to a second successive defeat against a London team, missing the chance to move provisionally top and slipping to fourth in the table.

Arsenal remain two points off the top, but have now played one more match than Liverpool and are just one ahead of north London rivals Tottenham.

Spurs beat Bournemouth 3-1 in Sunday's other Premier League game and finish the year in fifth place.

Arsenal's slump will be a concern for Arteta, though, with the Gunners having picked up just four points from their last four Premier League games.

The Gunners are at home to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on January 7th, with their next Premier League match against Crystal Palace at the Emirates 13 days later.

