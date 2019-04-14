Arsenal and Manchester United prepare to battle it out for ex-Celtic star

Lyon forward Moussa Dembele is set to start a battle among Europe’s top clubs for his signature this summer.

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the sides expected to battle it out for the former Fulham and Celtic striker, reports the Mirror.

Dembele has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season after joining the French team last year, and both United and the Gunners are looking to bolster their squads.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery are thought to have drastically differing budgets going into the transfer window, with Arsenal likely to have only £40 million to spend. Given Dembele’s transfer fee only a year was almost £20 million, the move would make a major dent in the amount Emery have available.

Solskjaer’s interest in the 22-year-old striker, meanwhile, throws some doubt into the future of Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford.