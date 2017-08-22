Arsenal midfielder Wilshere challenges reporter after red card

Jack Wilshere challenged a reporter's coverage after he was dismissed for sparking a brawl in an Arsenal Under-23 appearance against Manchester City.

After the midfielder was caught by a late tackle from Matthew Smith, Wilshere reacted angrily and pushed the City player to the ground.

Wilshere then clashed with City's Tyreke Wilson and both players were sent off, reportedly continuing their row into the tunnel after they left the Emirates Stadium pitch.

Following a a journalist's claim the red card represented a "career low" for the former England international – currently making his way back to full fitness after breaking his leg while on loan at Bournemouth last season – he hit back via social media.

"Evening Sam [Morgan, the reporter]… Intrigued to hear more about how you think this is a career low for me?" Wilshere wrote on Twitter. "Would love a sit down with you? Look forward to it."

A photo posted by on

Wilshere also posted about his red card on Instagram, writing: "Well, that was eventful.

"Felt good to be back on the pitch at the Emirates even though it ended earlier than I thought. My passion and my hunger is back, buzzing for more games."

Wilshere has been linked with a move away from Arsenal, with European clubs including Juventus reportedly interested, while Newcastle United and West Ham United are among the Premier League sides said to be keen on the 25-year-old.