General view of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium from the outside in February 2025.

Arsenal's Hale End academy has produced some top class talent in recent years.

Bukayo Saka is the current jewel in the crown with the 24-year-old widely considered one of the best players in his position in the world.

Emile Smith Rowe came through at the same time as Saka and is a regular for Fulham in the Premier League, while Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Max Dowman are all part of Mikel Arteta's squad heading into the season.

Arsenal youngster joins London rivals

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Young, talented footballers always seek a clear pathway to senior football, with Arsenal providing just that in recent years.

It does sometimes lead to players looking elsewhere, should another club table a better option, with Rio Ngumoha being an example. The 17-year-old left Chelsea to sign for Liverpool last summer, and got his just reward, scoring a sensational 100th minute winner against Newcastle on his Premier League debut.

Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Dan Casey will be hoping for a similar story as he prepares to leave Arsenal for Crystal Palace.

Despite the success of several academy prospects in recent years, Casey believes moving on provides a better opportunity for senior football, and rejected a professional contract from Arsenal.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bobby Manzi, a Crystal Palace journalist, suggests both clubs have reached a deal over the compensation package for the 18-year-old, with a medical planned for his move across London.

Casey scored 20 goals and registered two assists in 24 appearances for Arsenal’s Under-18s last season, while also featuring three times for the Under-21s.

A general view inside the stadium as fans of Crystal Palace displays banners in support of their side prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on December 12, 2021 in London, England. (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace will be back in action at Selhurst Park against Sunderland before taking on Millwall in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal return to the Emirates to face Nottingham Forest before kicking off their Champions League campaign against Athletic Club.