Arsenal youngster rejects Emirates Stadium extension and set to join London rivals: report
An Arsenal youngster has rejected a professional contract and will move across London
Arsenal's Hale End academy has produced some top class talent in recent years.
Bukayo Saka is the current jewel in the crown with the 24-year-old widely considered one of the best players in his position in the world.
Emile Smith Rowe came through at the same time as Saka and is a regular for Fulham in the Premier League, while Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Max Dowman are all part of Mikel Arteta's squad heading into the season.
Arsenal youngster joins London rivals
Young, talented footballers always seek a clear pathway to senior football, with Arsenal providing just that in recent years.
It does sometimes lead to players looking elsewhere, should another club table a better option, with Rio Ngumoha being an example. The 17-year-old left Chelsea to sign for Liverpool last summer, and got his just reward, scoring a sensational 100th minute winner against Newcastle on his Premier League debut.
Dan Casey will be hoping for a similar story as he prepares to leave Arsenal for Crystal Palace.
Despite the success of several academy prospects in recent years, Casey believes moving on provides a better opportunity for senior football, and rejected a professional contract from Arsenal.
Bobby Manzi, a Crystal Palace journalist, suggests both clubs have reached a deal over the compensation package for the 18-year-old, with a medical planned for his move across London.
Casey scored 20 goals and registered two assists in 24 appearances for Arsenal’s Under-18s last season, while also featuring three times for the Under-21s.
Crystal Palace will be back in action at Selhurst Park against Sunderland before taking on Millwall in the Carabao Cup.
Arsenal return to the Emirates to face Nottingham Forest before kicking off their Champions League campaign against Athletic Club.
