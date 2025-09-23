Aston Villa man makes public display of unhappiness after Sunderland result as staff member in firing line
England international footballer and Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers was unhappy with Sunderland's social media post following their 1-1 draw on Sunday
Morgan Rogers has taken aim at newly-promoted Sunderland's social media output after the Villans were held to a 1-1 draw with ten-man Sunderland at the Stadium of Light over the weekend.
Rogers called into question the decision to seemingly glorify a strong tackle made by Black Cats defender Trai Hume.
The England international was not injured by the challenge but did take a considerable tumble as a result of the Northern Irishman's firm intervention to win the ball.
Sunderland defender Hume is renowned for his strong tackling displays and has developed a cult reputation among the club's fans for this particular aspect of his game.
Supporters of the home side championed the sliding challenge during the game as well as after the final whistle when the offending clip resurfaced on social media, courtesy of the Black Cats' official channels.
"Great message to send out...dangerous tackles getting highlight reels", the Villa man wrote on Instagram whilst resharing a clip of Hume's tackle, which upended Rogers.
The 23-year-old made his England debut last November and has won eight caps since.
Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Rogers - who is recognised in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world - will aim to stay fit and play regularly to stand the best chance of being selected in Thomas Tuchel's final tournament squad.
Villa have struggled at the beginning of this season, scoring just one goal, which came against Sunderland in their fifth match of the campaign.
Morgan Rogers has called out Sunderland's Instagram, after they posted a video of him getting tackled by Trai Hume.Not happy! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/QvcdXt1ca0September 22, 2025
The Midlands club are third-bottom of the Premier League table, meanwhile Sunderland sit seventh after five games having picked up eight points.
At the time of writing, Sunderland have not removed the post, which is captioned, "Still got the ball".
