Arsenal to offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang new bumper deal

Arsenal are preparing a significant new contract offer to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the club and ward off interest from China, report the Daily Mirror.

The Gabon captain signed from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and has scored 41 goals in just 65 appearances for the Gunners so far.

It is rumoured both Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG have offered big money to try to entice the 29-year-old away from the Emirates.

But Unai Emery is keen to keep his talisman and ensure Arsenal are not in a similar situation regarding contracts expiring as they have been in recent years with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez.

The Spaniard will also hope to tie Alexandre Lacazette down to a new deal amid interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

