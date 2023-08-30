Arsenal want star who could become the fastest player in the Premier League if he signs: report

Arsenal are looking to make a rapid addition to their squad in the final few days of the transfer window.

By and large, it's been a successful summer for the Gunners, with four quality players signing. The one fly in the ointment is that Dutchman Jurrien Timber looks to be out for months following an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in the opening game of the Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta could well dip into the market to replace him, however, with Arsenal now showing interest in a replacement. With impressive recovery pace, there is scope to sign one of the fastest players in the division before the window's up.

Jurrien Timber of Arsenal faces a spell on the sidelines, potentially the whole season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Danish outlet Tipsbladet say that the north Londoners are pursuing a move for Benfica full-back Alexander Bah to inject a little more physicality into the backline.

The loss of versatile defender Timber means that Arsenal only really have William Saliba to rely on for blistering recovery pace at the back, while the full-back options have been cut a little by losing a player who could slot in right- or left-back.

VIDEO: What's Your Craziest Prediction For This Season?

Bah is extremely quick, noted for his "aggression and pace in pressing after his team loses possession" by Breaking the Lines.

With Kyle Walker currently the Premier League's quickest player at 37.31km/h, there is scope for the Dane to become the quickest one day, should he move to Arsenal. Currently, the Gunners' fastest star is Reiss Nelson, who last season recorded a top speed of 36.07km/h.

Alexander Bah could be Arsenal-bound (Image credit: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Though he is more used to playing right-back, it could be that Arteta inverts Bah from the left, as he has done with Timber.

Bah is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt.

