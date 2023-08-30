Arsenal have agreed sale of forgotten star to Premier League side – making a healthy profit: report
Arsenal are selling the deadwood from their squad, with fringe players now leaving the club
Arsenal have agreed another sale, as Mikel Arteta trims his squad ahead of the coming campaign.
The Gunners have spent heavily in the summer, breaking their transfer record for Declan Rice, while adding Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya for a combined £200 million. But while there have been big incomings, sales have been harder to come by.
Granit Xhaka has been Arsenal's headline exit for around £20m to Bayer Leverkusen, with Folarin Balogun about to leave for Monaco for around £35m. Auston Trusty, Matt Turner and Pablo Mari have also left permanently, with Kieran Tierney heading on loan to Real Sociedad.
Arsenal haven't managed to sell many players at a profit – but they could be about to with a fringe star, as Nuno Tavares leaves for Nottingham Forest.
Italian transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Gunners have agreed a loan move which includes a £12m buy option clause. The north Londoners signed the Portuguese wing-back two years ago in a deal worth around £8m.
VIDEO: What's Your Craziest Prediction For This Season?
After stepping in for Tierney in his first season in English football, Tavares was loaned to Marseille, where he initially impressed – but with Arsenal moving to inverted full-backs, he has become surplus to requirements.
The Gunners redistributed his squad number, the No.20, to January signing Jorginho and Tavares has not been present for preseason friendlies or media duties.
The 23-year-old follows United States goalkeeper Matt Turner to Forest this summer from London Colney.
Transfermarkt values Tavares at €18m.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few weeks of the summer window.
The Gunners are reportedly willing to offer two players to Inter Milan in exchange for Nicolo Barella. Arsenal are also said to have made an audacious approach for one of Barcelona’s most exciting young talents.
In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we ask whether Arsenal are truly back, following last season's title challenge.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs