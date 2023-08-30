Arsenal have agreed sale of forgotten star to Premier League side – making a healthy profit: report

Arsenal have agreed another sale, as Mikel Arteta trims his squad ahead of the coming campaign.

The Gunners have spent heavily in the summer, breaking their transfer record for Declan Rice, while adding Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya for a combined £200 million. But while there have been big incomings, sales have been harder to come by.

Granit Xhaka has been Arsenal's headline exit for around £20m to Bayer Leverkusen, with Folarin Balogun about to leave for Monaco for around £35m. Auston Trusty, Matt Turner and Pablo Mari have also left permanently, with Kieran Tierney heading on loan to Real Sociedad.

Kieran Tierney has left Arsenal this summer (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal haven't managed to sell many players at a profit – but they could be about to with a fringe star, as Nuno Tavares leaves for Nottingham Forest.

Italian transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Gunners have agreed a loan move which includes a £12m buy option clause. The north Londoners signed the Portuguese wing-back two years ago in a deal worth around £8m.

After stepping in for Tierney in his first season in English football, Tavares was loaned to Marseille, where he initially impressed – but with Arsenal moving to inverted full-backs, he has become surplus to requirements.

The Gunners redistributed his squad number, the No.20, to January signing Jorginho and Tavares has not been present for preseason friendlies or media duties.

Nuno Tavares is leaving Arsenal – potentially for a good profit (Image credit: Getty)

The 23-year-old follows United States goalkeeper Matt Turner to Forest this summer from London Colney.

Transfermarkt values Tavares at €18m.

