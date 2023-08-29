Arsenal offer Emile Smith Rowe to rivals in shock transfer move: report

Arsenal are looking to offload Emile Smith Rowe, with rivals alerted to the availability of the three-cap England star.

That's according to a report that says that the 23-year-old is ready to depart the Emirates Stadium, with his minutes severely limited over the last year or so. Smith Rowe didn't start a single match last season and has been an unnamed substitute for the first three games of this season.

With Arsenal having spent £200 million this summer and with Mikel Arteta using Kai Havertz ahead of Smith Rowe in the side so far, it seems as if an opportunity could present itself for the Gunners to recoup some capital – and there is said to be interest in the player.

Kai Havertz is starting ahead of Smith Rowe for Arsenal (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Times have claimed that Chelsea may well be in for Smith Rowe as an option at No.10, with Arteta seemingly losing faith in the star.

At the weekend against Fulham, the Basque boss opted for Fabio Vieira off the bench, with the Portuguese providing the key difference, winning a penalty and making an assist. Leandro Trossard started, too, pushing Smith Rowe further down the pecking order.

But despite the links with other sides, The Athletic stated at the start of the summer that the Gunners had "no intention" in parting with the Hale End graduate, while Smith Rowe himself has admitted that despite the difficulties in the past year, he is prepared to fight for his place – even going as far as to say that his manager does want him.

“Arsenal are my club and I’m not going to give up until [Arteta] says he doesn’t want me,” he told The Times.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a decision to make with Emile Smith Rowe (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“But that’s not the case. He wants me as part of the team and I want to fight for my place and get back in the team.”

Smith Rowe is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

