Arsenal report: First summer signing has been a 'done deal for a while'

Arsenal have been chasing the signature of Declan Rice for a number of weeks and months ahead of the summer transfer window, but reports from Germany suggest the deal has already been completed.

Rice's future has been the subject of much speculation, with Arsenal seen as the favourites to buy him. Bayern Munich has emerged as a potential destination for the Englishman in recent weeks, though, with Thomas Tuchel reportedly keen on the West Ham United captain in his midfield.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan even said that Rice would leave following the club's triumph in the Europa Conference League final last Wednesday, saying they wouldn't stand in his way if they receive a suitable offer.

Now, though, German outlet Ran is reporting that Rice to Arsenal is a foregone conclusion, with Bayern's attempts to hijack a transfer in vain.

A source reportedly told the publication: "Declan Rice told David Sullivan a while ago that he was only going to Arsenal.

"This deal has actually been a done deal for a while."

Costing around £85 million, Rice is set to become Arsenal's record transfer signing. Pepe is the current record signing in Arsenal's history, the Ivorian having cost £72m when he signed from Nice in the summer of 2019.

Rice likely won't sign any contract at the Emirates Stadium until after England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Malta this month.

While the majority of the squad will meet up at St. George's Park for training ahead of those games on Monday 12 June, Rice and the five Manchester City players included in Gareth Southgate's squad will report at a later date due to their respective successes in Europe.

West Ham beat Fiorentina 2-1 to lift the Europa League Conference trophy last Wednesday, while Manchester City secured a historic treble by winning against Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday night.