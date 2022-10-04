Arsenal report: Youri Tielemans to make Gunners decision date set

Arsenal target and Leicester (opens in new tab) midfielder Youri Tielemans will reportedly wait until at least November to make a decision on his future, amid continued talk of a move away from the King Power Stadium.

The Gunners have been linked with the 25-year-old for some time but ultimately made only one midfield signing this summer: Fabio Vieira from Porto (opens in new tab).

Tielemans – who'll be expected to go to the World Cup with Belgium (opens in new tab) – is now into the last 12 months of his contract at Leicester, who he joined from Monaco (opens in new tab) in 2019.

Tielemans was voted Leicester Supporters' and Players' Player of the Year in 2020/21 (Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano – writing in his CaughtOffside (opens in new tab) column – does not plan on extending his stay at the King Power Stadium but won't have serious discussions with any other club until during the World Cup or later.

The tournament in Qatar kicks off on 20 November, with the final taking place on 18 December – two weeks before the January transfer window opens. In the new year, as he enters the final six months of his deal, Tielemans will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a non-English if he wishes.

Following an initial loan spell, Leicester completed the permanent signing of Tielemans in July 2019 in a deal said to be worth a club-record £35m (opens in new tab).

But it was reported in August (opens in new tab) that the Foxes would be willing to sell the man who scored the winner in the 2021 FA Cup final – securing them the trophy for the very first time – for around £25m.

Youri Tielemans hit a stunning winner against Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final (Image credit: Matt Childs – Pool/Getty Images)

Tielemans has notched 25 goals in 167 games for Leicester, also helping them to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League last term.

He'll be hoping to add to his 54 Belgium caps in Qatar, having made four appearances at the previous World Cup in Russia four years ago.

More Arsenal stories

As well as Tielemans, Arsenal have been linked with a move for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli; the Gunners are said to have already made contact with the Italy international's camp (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, one man who could be heading for the Emirates Stadium exit door is Gabriel Martinelli: there's been talk of Chelsea making a shock swoop for the winger (opens in new tab).

In other news, Aaron Ramsdale says that the Gunners have been motivated to succeed this season by the disappointment of missing out on Champions League qualification last term (opens in new tab). The goalkeeper was speaking after Saturday's 3-1 North London derby win over Tottenham (opens in new tab) – a result which kept Mikel Arteta's side top of the Premier League.