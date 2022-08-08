Arsenal report: Gunners on red alert as Manchester United enter race for forward

Arsenal are facing competition from Manchester United for the signature of Cody Gakpo, according to reports.

The PSV winger has emerged as a transfer target for the Gunners in the last couple of weeks, with Mikel Arteta keen to do more business before the window closes on September 1.

It has previously been reported (opens in new tab) that Arsenal (opens in new tab) are willing to pay £35m for the 23-year-old, who was also said to be on the radar of Leeds (opens in new tab).

But the Gunners must now fend off competition from United (opens in new tab) while also meeting PSV's demands.

The Daily Mirror (opens in new tab) writes that Erik ten Hag is about to turn his attention to Gakpo after failing in his attempt to land his former Ajax (opens in new tab) charge Antony.

The United boss is keen to add another forward to the ranks even if Cristiano Ronaldo stays in Manchester.

The Red Devils were insipid in attack on Saturday, needing an own goal to find the net in a 2-1 defeat by Brighton (opens in new tab).

Gakpo, who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, has been identified as a player who can bring extra firepower to the United attack.

However, PSV are keen to keep hold of the winger for as long as they remain in the Champions League.

The Dutch outfit drew 1-1 with Monaco in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie, with the return fixture set to take place in Eindhoven on Tuesday.

PSV will look to keep hold of Gakpo for another season if they make it through to the group phase, but a failure to do so would force them to listen to offers for the Netherlands international.

PSV may try to play Arsenal and United off each other in a bid to increase the fee for the 23-year-old.

Leeds are likely to look elsewhere as they seek to another wide player to Jesse Marsch's squad in the coming weeks.