Arsenal report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set for shock Newcastle move in the coming days
By Mark White published
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is heading for the exit door – with well-monied Newcastle United heading the queue to sign him
Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is going to involve himself in a relegation battle in the second half of the season, swapping north London for Newcastle United.
That's according to SPORT, who claim the recently-bankrolled Magpies are planning a move for Mikel Arteta's disgraced Gabonese goalscorer and will add the former Gunners skipper to their ranks imminently.
Last night, the Toon suffered more injury woes with their best two attackers, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin limping off at St. James' Park in the draw with Manchester United. Wilson, in particular, looked like a long-term issue, with his manager Eddie Howe seeming worried about the player when questioned at full-time.
With Brazilian Joelinton reborn as a midfielder under Howe, Newcastle are in desperate need of goals – and Aubameyang's situation could well provide them with thrust in the coming weeks.
Aubameyang was stripped of his captaincy before the 3-0 victory against Southampton after reportedly returning late from a sanctioned trip back to France. The £60m former Borussia Dortmund man has not played since.
Arsenal have won all five Premier League games without the no.14, with Alexandre Lacazette assuming the armband – and are into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
The north Londoners are apparently keen to avoid another situation like the one they endured when Mesut Ozil was excluded from Arteta's Premier League squad and began to live-tweet matches. Arteta has made no secret of the club's need to bring in another striker soon, with Lacazette and youngster Eddie Nketiah both out of contract in the summer.
While Newcastle are certainly in the driving seat financially – the other interested party Barcelona may not be able to afford Aubameyang's wages – the report may not be correct.
Aubameyang has made no effort to engineer a move away from the Emirates, despite training alone since his indiscretion. The forward was spotted turning up early for training the day after being disciplined and it's unlikely that he will take a pay cut 18 months into signing a bumper contract.
Howe, meanwhile, has limited history of signing over-30 players to get him out of scraps, with Steve Fletcher at Bournemouth being the most significant. Fletcher was drafted in on loan when Howe was given the Cherries job – though the two knew each other and Fletcher was already a club legend. Aubameyang's recent attitude issues may also put off the new Magpies boss.
It's far more likely that Howe will look to supplement his squad with younger stars and despite fighting the drop, attempt to build a platform with his team. Aubameyang may be brought in on a loan move – but it seems unlikely at this moment.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces both online and for the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his FPL team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
