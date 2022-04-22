Arsenal report: Bayern Munich attacker set for incredible £12.5m Emirates move

Arsenal could be set to raid Bayern Munich of a £12.5m star ahead of a busy summer of business.

The Gunners are back in the hunt for the top four, following up three dreary losses on the trot against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton with an emphatic 4-2 sucker-punch of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

With eyes on a big summer of rebuilding, Mikel Arteta could well be looking towards German royalty for a top attacking talent who could add both quality and depth to a threadbare squad.

(Image credit: PA)

According to German publication BILD, both the north Londoners and Atletico Madrid are targeting Austrian schemer Marcel Sabitzer, who has struggled since joining the Bavarian giants last summer.

The 28-year-old followed coach Julian Nagelsmann and teammate Dayot Upamecano to the champions in a deal worth around £13m. With Bayern heavily stacked in attacking talent, however, Sabitzer has been a fringe player at the Allianz Arena and could well leave the Bundesliga altogether.

Currently, his deal expires in 2025 – but Bayern are reportedly willing to accept a bid similar to what they invested in the player.

(Image credit: PA)

Arsenal are thought to be looking for midfield reinforcement this summer, with the likes of Mohamed Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles expected to leave the club, making Sabitzer a potential option in the centre of the park. The attacking midfielder has also played at right-wing and at No.10 in Germany.

With Arteta wanting to add elite quality and good pressers, the Austrian could become a key performer whatever the system.

Sabitzer is valued at around £20m by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal news

Arsenal continue to be linked to new forwards, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract at the end of this season. Paulo Dybala is one player who has reportedly caught the eye, while Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move this summer, too.

Florian Grillitsch has been talked about in relation to a move, a Premier League right-back has been linked, while the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Ruben have both been touted for Emirates transfers. In terms of outgoings, there are reports linking key defender Gabriel with a departure to Barcelona this summer.

Nacho Monreal, meanwhile, recently discussed Mesut Ozil's exit from the club with FFT.