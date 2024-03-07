Arsenal risk losing Mikel Arteta, with Spaniard contacted over top European job: report

Arsenal are at risk of losing manager Mikel Arteta, with one of Europe's elite clubs contacting him about taking over their side.

Mikel Arteta has thrived at Arsenal in recent seasons, transforming an ailing Gunners side into Premier League title contenders. His four years in charge at the Emirates Stadium has seen his reputation rise immeasurably, especially considering he's still in his first managerial job.

Naturally, this has garnered him great respect and adulation in the wider footballing community, and one of Europe's biggest clubs has already been in contact with Arteta in an attempt to convince him to join their side.

The Gunners have been brilliant these last two seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Relevo, Barcelona see Mikel Arteta as a potential replacement for the outgoing Xavi, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The report suggests that sporting director Deco has already been in contact with Arteta, testing the 41-year-old's resolve in an attempt to convince him to return to Catalonia in the summer. Indeed, Arteta came through the Barcelona academy as a young player, though he never managed to make a first team appearance before departing permanently to Rangers in 2002.

He could, therefore, be tempted back to his boyhood club, especially with his attacking, possession style of play in keeping with what the Blaugrana are well-famed for.

With Xavi leaving Barca, Arteta has been sounded out as a possible replacement (Image credit: Getty Images)

Club president Joan Laporta is also fan of the Arsenal boss, and has identified him alongside Hansi Flick as the ideal replacement for Xavi. Arteta's contract could prove a stumbling block, however, with his deal with the Gunners running until 2025. Barca's financial issues might, therefore, limit their chances in landing the Spaniard.

Arteta, too, has been adamant that he won't leave the Emirates Stadium, downplaying any speculation linking him with a move away. Reports immediately suggested he would take over at Barca when Xavi announced his departure, though Arteta was quick to swat that idea away.

"That is fake news. I don't know where everything you wrote comes from. It is completely false. I am upset by what has come out. I couldn't believe it, I don't know where it comes from. I think you have to be more cautious when they talk about personal issues to publish it in the way it was published yesterday," Arteta said in January.

