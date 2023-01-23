Arsenal could beat Barcelona to an astonishing Sergio Busquets replacement: report

Arsenal could be set to gazump Barcelona for the man that they want to replace Sergio Busquets.

The Barça captain is set to leave Camp Nou (opens in new tab) at the end of the season, after over a decade of service in the first team, having come through the famed La Masia academy. Barcelona are set to spend big to replace their veteran defensive midfielder, despite financial worries.

But with Arsenal flying high in the Premier League and looking for competition for Thomas Partey in their midfield – and they're rivalling the Blaugrana for a huge transfer.

Barcelona manager Xavi is on the search for a new defensive midfielder (Image credit: Getty)

According to Spanish outlet Carrusel Deportivo (opens in new tab), the Gunners have approached Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad over a move and are prepared to pay the £52 million release clause on the midfielder in January.

The one stumbling block is that the 23-year-old is not interested in leaving the Basque Country midseason. La Real have been excellent this season, too, so it makes sense: they finished above Manchester United in the Europa League and Imanol Alguacil's side currently sit third in the table, having won their last five on the bounce.

The Spaniard would likely take some time to bed in but with Mohamed Elneny out of contract at the end of the season and Albert Sambi Lokonga having failed to impress consistently for the Gunners, Zubimendi would likely rotate with Thomas Partey – while there's a chance the pair could play in the same midfield.

The north Londoners have a recent history of activating release clauses and signing players with low asking prices, too, with the likes of Thomas Partey one example of this strategy.

Matin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad in action during the La Liga against Athletic Club (Image credit: Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal are said to be in talks with another Spaniard, too: Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda is being targeted, according to GOAL (opens in new tab).

Zubimendi is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are considering re-signing Yunus Musah, while Cody Gakpo was an option, too – Joao Felix emerged as a potential superstar signing at the Emirates Stadium, too.

Mikel Arteta has admitted the Gunners are looking for new signings, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic having been linked.

Gabriel Martinelli's contract situation is being watched by Barcelona, meanwhile.