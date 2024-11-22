Arsenal star heading for exit following scout suggestion: report

Mikel Arteta could be set for a defensive shake-up over the summer

Arsenal's once imperious defence now looks more vulnerable than ever after a tough start to the 2024/25 campaign leaving manager Mikel Arteta with plenty to ponder.

The Gunners boasted the best defence in the Premier League last season, conceding the fewest goals as David Raya lifted the Golden Glove award despite spending the first part of the campaign as Aaron Ramsdale's understudy.

However, Arteta's side now look unable to build any defensive consistency, worsened by a freakishly high number of red cards already this season, as their goals conceded tally now matches that of a seriously struggling Manchester United side.

Arsenal star heading for exit following scout suggestion

Zinchenko could soon be heading for the exit door (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have gone heavy on defensive recruitment over the last two summers, with big-money moves for exciting youngsters Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori.

Both comfortable across the backline, the duo look like assured signings for the future despite injury-ridden starts to their respective campaigns with Timber, who ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now, missing the entirety of last season with a knee issue.

Jurrien Timber has struggled for fitness so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, with the pair returning from their respective issues gradually over the early stages of this season, former stalwart Oleksandr Zinchenko has seen a drastic dip in his game time and performance levels as a result.

The Ukrainian international has made just three appearances in the league this season and has failed to deliver on the early promise he showed following his 2022 move from Manchester City.

The defender has now been tipped to depart the club by former Manchester City and Barcelona scout Bojan Krkić Sr., who claims the war in Ukraine is having a deep impact on the player's current performances.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Sport, Krkic Sr. believes Zinchenko should be looking for a way out of Arsenal, claiming there will be no shortage of interest in the defender he described as 'well gifted technically'

The 27-year-old has been very public with his opinions on the war and has received praise for his consistent condemnation of Russia's part in the ongoing war.

The left-back maintains a value of €35 million, according to Transfermarkt, while his contract runs until 2026, making any sale potentially lucrative for the Gunners ahead of a busy January transfer window.