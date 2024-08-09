Arsenal star primed for big exit, paving way for new buy: report

By
published

Arsenal are busy in the transfer market, firming up their squad ahead of the season's start

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is about to make a major sale, as the Gunners look to improve their squad.

Arteta has focused more on outgoings this summer, with Emile Smith Rowe the headline exit from N5, as Arsenal trim their side ahead of acquisitions. The north Londoners have struggled to sell in recent seasons, with their record sale remaining Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for around £35 million to Liverpool, back in 2017. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.