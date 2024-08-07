Arsenal close to confirming goalkeeper exit: report

Arsenal’s transfer business this summer is being done with the aim of putting together the final pieces of what Mikel Arteta hopes will be a title-winning team.

The club added Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori last week, signing the 22-year-old for £42million from Bologna as they completed their second signing of the summer.

Calafiori’s arrival followed on from the permanent signing of David Raya, who spent last season at the Emirates on loan from Brentford, with the goalkeeper situation coming under the spotlight this summer.

VIDEO: Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw

The Gunners’ permanent deal for Raya cast doubt on the future of England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who made just 11 appearances for the club last season, leading to talk that he would be looking to move on in order to get back to playing first-team football.

But while we wait for news of Ramsdale’s future, the club are set to let another goalkeeper depart, as football.london report that Karl Hein is closing in on a season-long loan move to Spanish side Real Valladolid.

The Estonia international signed a contract extension earlier this summer and played every minute of the club’s pre-season tour of the USA after Raya and Ramsdale were granted extended breaks following their exploits with the Spain and England squads at Euro 2024.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Now that the pair are back in training with the club, Hein is set to head to La Liga, where he will play for the club owned by Brazilian legend Ronaldo, who played alongside Arsenal sporting director Edu for the Selecao.

The report adds that Ramsdale is still likely to leave the club this summer, which would mean that the Gunners would have to bring in another ‘keeper. The club saw an offer for Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley rejected earlier this summer, but have not yet gone back in for the 31-year-old, who spent seven years at the club’s academy as a youngster.

