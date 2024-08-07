Victor Osimhen to sign and Gabriel Jesus to go: Arsenal's dream frontline heading into the new season

The general consensus at the end of last season surrounding Arsenal’s summer transfer priorities was that a forward was at the top of their shopping list.

Instead, Arsenal’s two signings so far have come at the back, with the club signing goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent deal following his season-long loan move from Brentford last season, plus Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

With more than three weeks left to go in the transfer window, there is plenty of time to add a new face up front, but how would Arsenal’s attack look if they are able to enjoy a perfect end to the transfer window? FourFourTwo breaks it down position by position…

VIDEO: Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw

Arsenal's dream frontline: 1. Right wing

Bukayo Saka celebrates a goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

This one's the easiest assignment of the lot, as Bukayo Saka is, and will remain, this team's key man on the right. Still only 22 and continuing to improve, you don't need us to tell you how important he is to this Arsenal side.

2. Right wing backup

Wolves winger Pedro Neto (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our first new face, as Saka gets some competition/backup in the shape of Wolves winger Pedro Neto. The 24-year-old has shown he can do it in the Premier League and he looks to be a good fit for Arsenal's style.

Able to provide goals and assists, Neto would take some of the load off Saka as the Gunners look to compete on multiple fronts this season. This is a move that will have to be facilitated by a sale, however: Reiss Nelson is linked with an exit and sadly, not at the desired level.

3. Striker

Victor Osimhen celebrates a Napoli goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is where we take a swing and install Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as the Gunners' main man up front. The Napoli star has a reported release clause of around £110million, so Arsenal could look to sell Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to claw back some funds in order to land the 25-year-old who has been one of Serie A's most deadly strikers in recent years and should be heading into his prime years.

Osimhen's weapons - pace, aerial ability and clinical eye for goal - mean he should be perfectly suited to the Premier League and if Arsenal's front line is clicking, it means he should get plenty of opportunities to score the goals that the Gunners will need to clock up in order to dethrone Manchester City.

He may be more expensive than other strikers linked, such as Ivan Toney or Viktor Gyokeres, but has a higher ceiling and is worth pushing the boat out for.

5. Striker backup

Arsenal's Kai Havertz (Image credit: Getty Images)

Backing up Osimhen will be Kai Havertz, who is a very useful player to have in the squad. As stated above, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah will have been sacrificed in this scenario in order to bring in the new No.9, but the German has grown in confidence as a central striker in recent months, looking at home in the position during Arsenal's run-in last season and at Euro 2024 this summer. His versatility of playing behind a striker means that he won't have to settle for the bench all the time, either.

5. Left wing

Gabriel Martinelli in action for Arsenal

While Gabriel Martinelli's 2023/24 campaign didn't see him kick on again as he did in the previous season, he still remains a potent force on the left wing on his day and at 23 years old, is still to hit his prime. An increased competition for places on the flanks from Neto's arrival could be good for him.

6. Left wing back up

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard completes our rotation of wingers. The Belgium international remains a key part of the attacking puzzle in north London, able to fill in across the frontline.

At 29 years old, Trossard brings experience to the frontline, while the likes of Fabio Vieria can add further depth when needed. In our hypothetical situation, this is likely his final season with fewer appearances to show for it, before heading out the door next summer, two and a half years after signing for £21m. Job done, it's fair to say.

