Arsenal star wanted by European giants, as part of irrefusable offer: report

Arsenal could face losing a key first team star within the next 12 months, with high-performing individiuals from Mikel Arteta's side gaining interest from elsewhere.

Another strong start to their Premier League campaign sees Arsenal challenging at the top of the table once more, while their first two games in Champions League provide plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

Come 2025/26, though, things could all have changed at Arsenal, with one of their standout performers potentially on the move.

Arsenal could lose David Raya next summer

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Barcelona are planning a transfer for David Raya next summer as they look to replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper has come under intense scrutiny in recent times, with his latest season-ending injury reason for concern within the club's hierarchy.

Wojciech Szczesny has come out of retirement to provide a temporary solution, but David Raya has been identified, along with two other goalkeepers, as the long-term quality Barcelona are seeking.

The report adds that, along with the interest in Raya, Barcelona are also considering the signing of Diogo Costa from Porto and Espanyol's Joan Garcia. Costa is reportely their favoured target, but the £63m release clause is deemed too steep and could see them instead target the Arsenal No.1.

Having been born in Barcelona, Raya could find it difficult to turn down a move back to his native Catalonia as well. He started his football career with Cornella in the fourth division of Spanish football, before joining the Blackburn Rovers academy in 2012 as a 17-year-old.

But now, after more than a decade away, Raya could look to return to Spain, especially when he's within touching distance of claiming the national team's No.1 spot for his own. While he has started all four of Spain's most recent games, Unai Simon - who started six of their seven Euro 2024 matches - has been out with a wrist injury.

Raya joined Arsenal permanently in the summer for £27m, signing a contract that would keep him at the Emirates until 2028. He is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt.

In FourFourTwo's view, Raya moving to Barcelona certainly seems plausible. While he's excelling in the Premier League with Arsenal, the opportunity to move to his hometown side could prove an opportunity too good for him to pass up, with the possibility of playing more regular for the national team an enticing factor, too.

Things also look more positive at Barcelona than they have been in recent seasons, with talent emerging and trophies seemingly an inevitability.