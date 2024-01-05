Arsenal still want Pedro Neto - but another club is keen, claims transfer expert

Pedro Neto in action against Wolves against Manchester City in the Premier League in September 2023.

Arsenal could be forced to compete with Manchester City for the signature of Wolves forward Pedro Neto, according to a transfer insider.

The Gunners are hoping to bolster their attacking ranks in the January window having been outscored by six Premier League teams this season.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a new centre-forward, but they are also on the lookout for alternatives out wide.

Neto is among the names on the club's wish list, with Mikel Arteta thought to be a big fan.

The Portugal international has missed the last few months through injury, but only Ollie Watkins and Mohamed Salah can better his tally of seven assists.

Wolves will not want to lose Neto in the middle of the campaign, though, so Arsenal may have to wait until the summer.

However, they are not the only club interested in the 23-year-old, with Manchester City tipped to enter the race.

According to transfer expert David Ornstein, the Premier League champions are keeping tabs on Neto.

“No expectation of him leaving Wolves in January. Summer could well be a different story,” Ornstein told The Athletic.

“Man City like him, as do a couple of other big clubs. We know Arsenal have a long-standing admiration.”

Arsenal return to action against Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Manchester City will host Huddersfield Town on Sunday, while Wolves take on Brentford.

