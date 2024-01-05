Arsenal want Premier League midfielder - but he won't come cheap: report

Mikel Arteta applauds after Arsenal's 3-1 win over Burnley in November 2023.

Arsenal are interested in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this winter, according to reports.

The Belgium international has impressed during his 18 months at Goodison Park and he is considered a key player by Sean Dyche.

And his performances have not escaped the attention of opposition scouts, with Arsenal now weighing up an offer.

According to Team Talk, the Gunners have made an approach to sign the 22-year-old this month.

Mikel Arteta is keen to add to his midfield options, with Thomas Partey having barely played this season due to injury and Jorginho out of contract in the summer.

Arsenal had considered a move for Douglas Luiz, but it would be difficult to prise him away from Aston Villa - especially in January.

But the report states that the Gunners are now focusing their attention on Onana, who joined Everton from Lille for a fee in the region of £33m in 2022.

Chelsea and Manchester United have both tracked Onana in the past, but Arsenal h hope to steal a march on their rivals.

Everton will not want to lose the midfielder right now as they continue their battle against relegation.

But the Toffees have financial issues and they will probably need to seriously consider any offers they receive this month.

The aforementioned story suggests Everton will ask for between £70m and £90m for the 22-year-old.

Arsenal return to action against Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

They will resume their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on January 20.

