Arsenal thrash Crystal Palace to equal longest winning run under Mikel Arteta

Bukayo Saka bagged a brace as Arsenal (opens in new tab) stretched their Premier League lead over Manchester City (opens in new tab) to eight points by thrashing managerless Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners responded in assured fashion to the disappointment of Thursday's Europa League exit to Sporting Lisbon, sweeping aside the struggling Eagles – who sacked Patrick Vieira on Friday – to make it six league wins on the spin for the second time under Mikel Arteta.

It's the second time in just over six months that Arsenal have achieved the feat, having won heir final league league game of last season and first five of 2022/23

Not since October 2018 – when Unai Emery steered them to seven victories in a row – have the Gunners recorded a longer Premier League winning streak.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka – now Arsenal's joint top scorers with 13 in all competitions this term – sent the hosts in 2-0 up at half-time.

Granit Xhaka made it 3-0 ten minutes into the second half, before Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back for the visitors just after the hour-mark.

But Saka made absolutely sure of the three points as he struck again just over a quarter-of-an-hour from time.

This result leaves Palace – under the caretaker charge of Paddy McCarthy – firmly entrenched in this season's chaotic Premier League relegation scrap: with 10 games to go the Eagles are hovering just three points above the bottom three, having played more matches than most of the teams around them.

Arsenal – who have played 28 games to City's 27 – return to action after the international break with a home clash against Leeds (opens in new tab), while Palace entertain Leicester (opens in new tab) in a crucial basement battle.