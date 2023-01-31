Arsenal to bolster title challenge with surprise cut-price Jorginho bid, as Chelsea exodus begins

Chelsea's Jorginho could be on his way to Arsenal

Arsenal are ready to shore up their five-point Premier League lead by bringing in Italian midfielder Jorginho from rivals Chelsea, in one of the most unexpected moves of the January transfer window.

The Gunners have been looking for a defensively-minded midfielder in this window, with Mohamed Elneny suffering a serious injury.

Their priority has been poaching Moises Caiceido from Brighton, and although they have not given up hope of landing their man, the rejection of a reported £70m bid on Monday has left them looking at other options.

Chelsea's Jorginho has become a surprise alternative in that search, in a move that would immediately spice up transfer deadline day. The 31-year-old Italian has been a mainstay of the Blues' side in recent years, making over 200 appearances since his switch to west London in 2018.

But the big-spending approach the club have employed since Todd Boehly's arrival as owner last year means they are now looking to free up room in the squad.

That means they are willing to entertain selling Jorginho – who has made 18 Premier League appearances this season – to title-chasing Arsenal, according to Football London (opens in new tab). He could even be available to Mikel Arteta for as little as £20m, according to some reports.

Jorginho is unlikely to be the only departure from Stamford Bridge today. Reports suggest that Liverpool are considering a move for N'Golo Kante, while Hakim Ziyech may be on his way to PSG, while only paperwork headaches prevent them from shipping out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already.

Graham Potter is meanwhile hoping to secure the signing of Enzo Fernandez today for a British transfer record fee, having already made seven new signings this January, including a big-money loan fee on Joao Felix, £88m on Mykhaylo Mudryk and £31m on Malo Gusto, who was immediately loaned back to Lyon.