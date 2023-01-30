Liverpool could land N'Golo Kante from Chelsea in outrageous deal: report

Liverpool are interested in bringing N'Golo Kante to Anfield in what would be a sensational cross-Premier League transfer to try and rehabilitate the Reds' fortunes.

That's according to one report that says that the Merseysiders are looking at the iconic Chelsea midfielder as an option. Kante has been injured all season, following an injury sustained early in the season against Tottenham Hotspur, and is yet to feature under Graham Potter.

But with Liverpool seeking midfield reinforcements – and potentially shelling out for a big rebuild – Kante could be an ingenious solution.

Liverpool are struggling this season – and the midfield is causing issue (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional (opens in new tab), via Football365 (opens in new tab), Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has made the request to ownership Fenway Sports Group to bring the World Cup winner to Liverpool in the summer.

Kante is out of contract at the end of the season and it seems unlikely that Chelsea will extend his deal. With Liverpool, meanwhile, needing to rebuild this summer – and a huge bid for Jude Bellingham rumoured – bringing in Kante for nothing could be a smart move.

On the other hand, though, the 31-year-old has struggled with injuries in the past couple of seasons and with Klopp unable to rely on the fitness of the likes of Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over the past couple of years, bringing in another injury-prone midfielder might not be wise.

Especially considering the wage. Kante is probably still one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League and would not come cheap.

Jurgen Klopp has big decisions to make ahead of the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Klopp has ruled out any new signings (opens in new tab) before Tuesday's deadline, with attacker Cody Gakpo the only new face this month.

Kante is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

