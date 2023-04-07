Arsenal to launch sensational summer swoop for Bundesliga destroyer - report

Arsenal have identified Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow as a prime summer target and will test the Eagles' resolve when the window opens in June.

That is according to the Mirror, who describe Gunners boss Mikel Arteta as a huge admirer of the Switzerland international. Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League and on course to win their first title since 2004, yet Arteta is already planning where his side need to strengthen next term.

One area the Spaniard would like to improve is the base of his midfield. Arsenal have been linked with a swoop for West Ham and England star Declan Rice, but may be put off by an asking price in excess of €100 million. Only if the Hammers are relegated could their bargaining position be weakened. This has led the Gunners transfer team to draw up a list of potential backup options.

The task has led them to Sow, who has been praised throughout this season for his ball winning and composure in possession. Sow is over 6ft tall, quick and strong in the tackle, and Arteta believes his signing would alleviate some of the pressure on Thomas Partey at the base of midfield. Partey has had his injury problems in the past and Arsenal have often struggled to control games in his absence.

Sow is thought to be highly sought after this summer, with a number of Europe's elite clubs watching his situation. Sow has just over 12 months left on his deal at Eintracht, having joined the club from Young Boys in July 2019.

This makes a possible deal far likelier to reach. The player is valued at around €40 million by his current club but could be nabbed for far less given his contract situation.